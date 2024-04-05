The Clarets head to Merseyside six points adrift of safety, with just seven games remaining.
Vincent Kompany will have Lorenz Assignon back available for selection after the right-back served his one-match ban during the 1-1 midweek draw against Wolves.
Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.