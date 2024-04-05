The Clarets head to Merseyside six points adrift of safety, with just seven games remaining.

Vincent Kompany will have Lorenz Assignon back available for selection after the right-back served his one-match ban during the 1-1 midweek draw against Wolves.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:

1 . GK - Arijanet Muric The Kosovan has been a revelation since coming into the side, producing three Man of the Match displays in succession. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . RB - Lorenz Assignon The Frenchman should slot straight back in at right-back after serving his one-match ban. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dara O'Shea The Irishman defended well against Wolves in midweek, even finding time to produce an assist for Jacob Bruun Larsen's goal. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4 . CB - Maxime Esteve The Frenchman will need to be on top of his game to deal with Everton's physicality and more direct approach. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales