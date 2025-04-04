Burnley predicted team to face Coventry City as Scott Parker weighs up rotation dilemma - gallery

Published 4th Apr 2025
Burnley have the chance to pile on even more pressure on the Championship's top two – and perhaps even move up into the automatic promotion spots – when they face Coventry City this weekend.

Scott Parker’s men head to the Midlands unbeaten in their last 26 league games, fresh from their 1-0 win against Bristol City last weekend.

With Leeds United dropping points against Swansea City, the Clarets are now level on points with Daniel Farke’s side.

Parker has no fresh injury concerns to contend with, with Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all still sidelined.

With three games in the space of seven days, Parker may have to weigh up whether to make changes to keep his side fresh.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

Trafford enjoyed another quiet day at the office against Bristol City last time out as the Clarets kept their 28th clean sheet of the season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. GK - James Trafford

Trafford enjoyed another quiet day at the office against Bristol City last time out as the Clarets kept their 28th clean sheet of the season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Welshman has the right-back spot nailed down despite Oliver Sonne's move to Turf Moor during the January window. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman has the right-back spot nailed down despite Oliver Sonne's move to Turf Moor during the January window. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Egan-Riley was at his commanding best against Bristol City last week as the Clarets kept yet another clean sheet. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

Egan-Riley was at his commanding best against Bristol City last week as the Clarets kept yet another clean sheet. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Similarly to Egan-Riley, Esteve was at his best once again against Bristol City. The Frenchman is simply supreme at this level. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

Similarly to Egan-Riley, Esteve was at his best once again against Bristol City. The Frenchman is simply supreme at this level. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

