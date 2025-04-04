Scott Parker’s men head to the Midlands unbeaten in their last 26 league games, fresh from their 1-0 win against Bristol City last weekend.

With Leeds United dropping points against Swansea City, the Clarets are now level on points with Daniel Farke’s side.

Parker has no fresh injury concerns to contend with, with Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all still sidelined.

With three games in the space of seven days, Parker may have to weigh up whether to make changes to keep his side fresh.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

GK - James Trafford Trafford enjoyed another quiet day at the office against Bristol City last time out as the Clarets kept their 28th clean sheet of the season.

RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman has the right-back spot nailed down despite Oliver Sonne's move to Turf Moor during the January window.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley Egan-Riley was at his commanding best against Bristol City last week as the Clarets kept yet another clean sheet.