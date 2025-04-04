Scott Parker’s men head to the Midlands unbeaten in their last 26 league games, fresh from their 1-0 win against Bristol City last weekend.
With Leeds United dropping points against Swansea City, the Clarets are now level on points with Daniel Farke’s side.
Parker has no fresh injury concerns to contend with, with Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all still sidelined.
With three games in the space of seven days, Parker may have to weigh up whether to make changes to keep his side fresh.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
