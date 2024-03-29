Vincent Kompany’s men will be out to build on their morale boosting 2-1 win against Brentford prior to the break.
Coupled with Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, it saw the gap to safety reduce to just five points – giving the Clarets plenty to play for during the final nine games of the campaign.
They will be without the ineligible David Fofana at Stamford Bridge, while Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.