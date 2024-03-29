Burnley predicted team to face Chelsea as Vincent Kompany forced into making at least one change - gallery

Burnley return from the two-week international break with a tricky clash against Chelsea tomorrow.
Published 29th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men will be out to build on their morale boosting 2-1 win against Brentford prior to the break.

Coupled with Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, it saw the gap to safety reduce to just five points – giving the Clarets plenty to play for during the final nine games of the campaign.

They will be without the ineligible David Fofana at Stamford Bridge, while Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:

After impressing on his Premier League debut prior to the international break, Muric deserves to keep hold of the shirt.

1. GK - Arijanet Muric

The Frenchman has made the right-back berth his own since arriving on loan during the January transfer window.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

The Irishman should be fit to continue at the heart of Burnley's defence after returning from international duty.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

Esteve and Dara O'Shea have enjoyed a run of games playing together at centre-back.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

