Vincent Kompany’s men will be out to build on their morale boosting 2-1 win against Brentford prior to the break.

Coupled with Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, it saw the gap to safety reduce to just five points – giving the Clarets plenty to play for during the final nine games of the campaign.

They will be without the ineligible David Fofana at Stamford Bridge, while Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:

GK - Arijanet Muric After impressing on his Premier League debut prior to the international break, Muric deserves to keep hold of the shirt.

RB - Lorenz Assignon The Frenchman has made the right-back berth his own since arriving on loan during the January transfer window.

CB - Dara O'Shea The Irishman should be fit to continue at the heart of Burnley's defence after returning from international duty.