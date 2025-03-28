Burnley’s starting XI for Saturday’s clash at Turf Moor largely picks itself, with Parker’s men in fine form prior to the international break – winning four of their last five.

Josh Laurent is likely to keep his spot in midfield ahead of Hannibal, having produced a Man of the Match display against Swansea City in Burnley’s last outing.

The only real dilemma comes up front, where Zian Flemming currently has the number nine shirt. The Dutchman hasn’t quite been at his best though and Lyle Foster, on the scoresheet for South Africa in midweek, will be pushing to take his spot.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor are all likely to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

GK - James Trafford Trafford will be looking to continue his remarkable run of clean sheets having been involved with Thomas Tuchel's first England squad over the international break.

RB - Connor Roberts The full-back was left out of Wales' starting XI for their second game over the international break, meaning he should be well rested.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley The defender's remarkable rise continued with his first appearances for England's Under-21 side over the international break.