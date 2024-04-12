Vincent Kompany’s men suffered a costly 1-0 defeat to Everton last week to leave them six points adrift of safety with only six games left to play.
The Clarets will be without Dara O’Shea, who will serve a one-match ban after being shown a straight red against the Toffees.
Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain out, although Massengo was seen taking part in a fitness test at Goodison Park.
Elsewhere, James Trafford is back involved after missing Burnley’s last two games through illness.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:
