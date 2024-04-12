Vincent Kompany’s men suffered a costly 1-0 defeat to Everton last week to leave them six points adrift of safety with only six games left to play.

They take on a Brighton side that dropped to 10th after being beaten 3-0 by Arsenal.

The Clarets will be without Dara O’Shea, who will serve a one-match ban after being shown a straight red against the Toffees.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain out, although Massengo was seen taking part in a fitness test at Goodison Park.

Elsewhere, James Trafford is back involved after missing Burnley’s last two games through illness.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:

1 . GK - Arijanet Muric The Kosovan will be desperate to respond in the best way possible following his costly mistake against Everton last week.

2 . RB - Lorenz Assignon The full-back has the ability to make things happen down the right flank, but will he be linking up with Lyle Foster again?

3 . CB - Hjalmar Ekdal Hannes Delcroix is another alternative to step in for Dara O'Shea, but will Kompany want to play two left footers?