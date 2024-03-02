Josh Brownhill was sent off during that game, meaning he will now serve a one-match ban for denying a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity.
Jordan Beyer remains a doubt, while Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all long-term absentees.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
1. GK - James Trafford
Will be keen to respond in the best way possible after his poor pass out from the back led to Josh Brownhill's dismissal last time out. Photo: Alex Davidson
2. RB - Lorenz Assignon
The full-back has been a regular starter since making the loan move to Turf Moor in January. Photo: Alex Davidson
3. CB - Dara O'Shea
The Irishman will be desperate to keep things a lot tighter at the back, with the Clarets shipping eight in their last two games. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
Endured a difficult day at the office against Crystal Palace last time out, so will be looking to produce a much improved display. Photo: Alex Davidson