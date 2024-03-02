News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley predicted team to face Bournemouth as Vincent Kompany mulls over Josh Brownhill replacement - gallery

Burnley will be desperate to issue a response when they take on Bournemouth at Turf Moor on Sunday after back-to-back losses.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men head into tomorrow’s game off the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Josh Brownhill was sent off during that game, meaning he will now serve a one-match ban for denying a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Jordan Beyer remains a doubt, while Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all long-term absentees.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

Will be keen to respond in the best way possible after his poor pass out from the back led to Josh Brownhill's dismissal last time out.

1. GK - James Trafford

Will be keen to respond in the best way possible after his poor pass out from the back led to Josh Brownhill's dismissal last time out. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
The full-back has been a regular starter since making the loan move to Turf Moor in January.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

The full-back has been a regular starter since making the loan move to Turf Moor in January. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
The Irishman will be desperate to keep things a lot tighter at the back, with the Clarets shipping eight in their last two games.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The Irishman will be desperate to keep things a lot tighter at the back, with the Clarets shipping eight in their last two games. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Endured a difficult day at the office against Crystal Palace last time out, so will be looking to produce a much improved display.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

Endured a difficult day at the office against Crystal Palace last time out, so will be looking to produce a much improved display. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Josh BrownhillBurnleyBournemouthTurf MoorCrystal Palace