Burnley will be desperate to record a much-needed three points when they host West Ham on their return from the international break on Saturday.

The Clarets sit bottom of the Premier League table having lost their last five league games and 10 of their opening 12 fixtures.

Vincent Kompany will, however, be boosted by the return of Hjalmar Ekdal and Manuel Benson, who are both fit after spending time out with injuries.

Arijanet Muric misses out with an infection, Jack Cork has a knock and Lyle Foster remains unavailable due to receiving treatment for his mental health.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up against David Moyes’ side:

GK - James Trafford With Aro Muric out with an infection, Trafford will be keeping his spot in between the sticks.

RB - Vitinho The Brazilian has done well since replacing Connor Roberts in the side.

CB - Jordan Beyer The centre-back should now be back to full fitness after making his return from injury before the break.