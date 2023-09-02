News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted line-up vs Tottenham as Vincent Kompany is left short on defenders - gallery

Burnley return to action for the third time in six days when they face Tottenham at Turf Moor later today.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men will be out to record their first league win of the season after suffering two defeats in a row so far this term.

The Clarets were, however, boosted in midweek by their 1-0 Carabao Cup second round win against Nottingham Forest.

Having made 10 changes at the City Ground, will Kompany revert to his previous line-up or look to make changes?

Here, we predict how the Clarets will line up against Ange Postecoglu’s men...

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

1. Stick or twist?

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Does Kompany stick with Trafford, who has started both league games so far this season, or bring Arijanet Muric back into the fold following his impressive performance in the cup?

2. GK - James Trafford

Does Kompany stick with Trafford, who has started both league games so far this season, or bring Arijanet Muric back into the fold following his impressive performance in the cup?

Should slot straight back into the backline after being rested for the midweek cup game against Nottingham Forest.

3. RB - Connor Roberts

Should slot straight back into the backline after being rested for the midweek cup game against Nottingham Forest.

The summer recruit will be looking to pick up from where he left off against Forest on Wednesday night.

4. CB - Dara O'Shea

The summer recruit will be looking to pick up from where he left off against Forest on Wednesday night.

