Burnley predicted line-up vs Tottenham as Vincent Kompany is left short on defenders - gallery
Burnley return to action for the third time in six days when they face Tottenham at Turf Moor later today.
Vincent Kompany’s men will be out to record their first league win of the season after suffering two defeats in a row so far this term.
The Clarets were, however, boosted in midweek by their 1-0 Carabao Cup second round win against Nottingham Forest.
Having made 10 changes at the City Ground, will Kompany revert to his previous line-up or look to make changes?
Here, we predict how the Clarets will line up against Ange Postecoglu’s men...
1 / 3