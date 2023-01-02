Burnley predicted line-up vs Swansea City as Anass Zaroury and Nathan Tella push for inclusion

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany threw a bit of a curveball when handing Darko Churlinov his first start for the club in the 1-0 win at Stoke City.

The North Macedonian, who had endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, managed to get just over 50 minutes under his belt in the final game of 2022 at the Bet365 Stadium.

Kompany, 36, might just choose to shuffle the pack once again when the Championship leaders take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Leading scorer Jay Rodriguez had a hand in the winner against the Potters having replaced Ashley Barnes from the bench while Anass Zaroury and Nathan Tella also featured as second half substitutes.

Speaking after his side's 15th league victory of the campaign, the Manchester City legend said: "It's been a feature for us this season. I like to bring it back to those discussions we had in pre-season when everything was worrying, everybody was leaving and nobody was coming in, and you had to make a decision between keeping your best players or monetising it to sell one and bring four in, that was the ratio.

"We did that because it allowed us to build a bigger squad; we had 16 players come in on the back of the sale of four players. The squad has been valuable for us this season.

"I hadn't been in the Championship, so it's something you'd get told by people, they explain to you that there are a lot of games, but you don't realise until you're really in it. There are a lot of games! That squad has been the most important decision we've made so far."

Here is how we believe the Clarets could line up in South Wales.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Vincent Kompany Burnley Manager

GK: Arijanet Muric

RB: Connor Roberts

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis