Burnley defender Charlie Taylor sees no reason why the Championship leaders can't embark on an Emirates FA Cup run.

But the 29-year-old insists the Clarets won't be looking past Ipswich Town when they meet the League One promotion hopefuls at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys, who are third in the third tier, put four past Rotherham United in the last round, while Vincent Kompany's side did the same away at AFC Bournemouth.

Ahead of the fourth round tie in Suffolk, Taylor said: "There’s no reason we can’t go on and have a good cup run.

“Us as players, and everyone as fans, would love one. It’s a bit of a cliché, but we do just want to take it one game at a time. We’ve got to concentrate on Ipswich at the weekend, they’re a really good team and we know it’ll be no easy game for us."

Here's how the visitors could line-up...

