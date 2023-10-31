News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Last season's number one has deputised for James Trafford in the cup games this season.Last season's number one has deputised for James Trafford in the cup games this season.
Last season's number one has deputised for James Trafford in the cup games this season.

Burnley predicted line-up for Everton Carabao Cup clash as Vincent Kompany prepares to make changes - gallery

Burnley take a short break from their Premier League campaign when they take on Everton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT

The Clarets make the trip to Goodison Park for what is being dubbed as the ‘Sean Dyche derby’.

Lyle Foster remains a doubt having missed Saturday’s game against Bournemouth through illness, but Connor Roberts is back available after serving his one-game suspension.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

While Connor Roberts is back from suspension, I can see Vitinho keeping his spot with Roberts potentially starting against Crystal Palace.

1. RB - Vitinho

While Connor Roberts is back from suspension, I can see Vitinho keeping his spot with Roberts potentially starting against Crystal Palace. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
The Clarets remain light on options at centre back, with Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal still injured.

2. CB - Dara O'Shea

The Clarets remain light on options at centre back, with Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal still injured. Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales
Delcroix needs the minutes and Ameen Al-Dakhil could do with a breather.

3. CB - Hannes Delcroix

Delcroix needs the minutes and Ameen Al-Dakhil could do with a breather. Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
After scoring his first Clarets goal at the 198th attempt, could it be like London buses for the experienced left-back?

4. LB - Charlie Taylor

After scoring his first Clarets goal at the 198th attempt, could it be like London buses for the experienced left-back? Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueEvertonSean DycheBournemouth