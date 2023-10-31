Burnley predicted line-up for Everton Carabao Cup clash as Vincent Kompany prepares to make changes - gallery
Burnley take a short break from their Premier League campaign when they take on Everton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
The Clarets make the trip to Goodison Park for what is being dubbed as the ‘Sean Dyche derby’.
Lyle Foster remains a doubt having missed Saturday’s game against Bournemouth through illness, but Connor Roberts is back available after serving his one-game suspension.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
