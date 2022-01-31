Burnley plot transfer swoop for international striker, Norwich City ace could join Europa League side

So far, the only notable piece of business from the Clarets this month has been the exit of striker Chris Wood, and the pressure is on for the club to use the money wisely in bring in some suitable reinforcements before this evening's deadline.

After the month draws to a close, all the club's attention will return back to the ongoing relegation battle, and Burnley are back in action next Saturday, when they play host to fellow strugglers Watford in a veritable six-pointer at Turf Moor.

Last time out, the Clarets claimed a precious point in a gritty goalless draw away to Arsenal. Discussing the result, which saw his side move to within four points of escaping the relegation zone with a whopping four games in hand over 17th place Norwich City, Burnley man Connor Roberts said: “Any point in the Premier League is a big point, we have come here after not playing for a while, me especially, so it’s really pleasing for us all.

“I haven’t played for a long time; it’s been quite stop-start since I came here. But to get out there today and get a start was unbelievable for me. I hope I made the boys in there, the coaches, the fans and the club proud today."

Take a look at the latest stories from the Premier League, as Burnley gear up for what could be a hectic deadline day:

