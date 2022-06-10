Burnley players' international dates

Tomorrow, Connor Roberts and Wayne Hennessey, who have already helped Wales earn a place at the World Cup for the first time in 64 years this international window, are again on duty as the Red Dragons host Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium, hoping to recover from defeats in their opening two games in Group A4 of the Nations League.

Kick-off is 7-45 p.m.

Wales then face what could be a tasty return with the Netherlands on Tuesday night at Stadion Feijenoord, kick-off 7-45 p.m., following Wout Weghorst’s injiury time winner in Cardiff on Wednesday night, and subsequent clash with Clarets teammate Roberts.

PRISTINA, KOSOVO - JUNE 09: Vedat Muriqi of Kosovo scores their team's first goal from the penalty spot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Northern Ireland during the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Kosovo and Northern Ireland at Fadil Vokrri Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Pristina, Kosovo. (Photo by Armando Babani/Getty Images)

Nick Pope, an unused substitute for England’s first Group A3 games against Hungary and Germany, will again look to add to his eight caps tomorrow night against European Championship Final conquerors Italy at Molineux (7-45 p.m.). before Wolves again host Hungary on Tuesday night, again at 7-45 p.m.

Nathan Collins has started both of the Republic of Ireland’s Group B1 games against Armenia and Ukraine, both 1-0 defeats, and will again hope to feature tomorrow against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, kick-off 5 p.m., before Tuesday night’s return with Ukraine at Stadion Miejski ŁKS, in Łódź, Poland, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

Weghorst is with the Netherlands tomorrow for their game with Poland, also in Rotterdam, kick-off 7-45 p.m., before the return with Wales.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JUNE 08: Nathan Collins of Republic of Ireland reacts during the UEFA Nations League League B Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Ukraine at Aviva Stadium on June 08, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Maxwel Cornet was again not involved as Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast drew 0-0 with Lesotho in Soweto.

The Elephants had beaten Zambia 3-1 at home on Fridayin coach Jean-Louis Gasset’s first game in charge.

The Ivorians are taking part in the qualifying competition for next year’s AFCON, even though they are already guaranteed a place as hosts.

And goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell started all three of Northern Ireland's matches, losing 1-0 to Greece last Thursday, helping earn a goal-less draw in Cyprus on Sunday and then going down 3-2 in Kosovo on Thursday night.