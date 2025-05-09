4 . Maxime Esteve (Burnley) – 7.01

Egan-Riley’s centre-back partner Maxime Esteve joins his Burnley teammate at the heart of the defence in this XI. The Frenchman had among the best pass success rates in the division (90.6%) and ranked highly for clearances per game (5) to ensure Burnley were able to concede so few goals. Photo: Matt McNulty