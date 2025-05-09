Burnley dominate the team with four picks, but even then there’s still one glaring omission.
1. Michael Cooper (Sheffield United) – 6.90
Despite keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding just 16 goals, James Trafford is misses out in favour of Sheffield United's number one, who made the eighth most saves (110) in the division, while 21 clean sheets and a save success rate of 77.5%, both ranking second. Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Jimmy Dunne (QPR) – 7.20
The former Claret ranked among the top 10 for tackles (113) and clearances (246). Photo: Alex Pantling
3. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) – 7.08
The Clarets star was key in a defence that conceded just 16 league goals. While the 22-year-old wasn’t one to routinely get stuck in, the youngster still made more accurate long balls per game (5) than any other outfielder to help land a WhoScored.com rating of 7.08. Photo: Harry Murphy
4. Maxime Esteve (Burnley) – 7.01
Egan-Riley’s centre-back partner Maxime Esteve joins his Burnley teammate at the heart of the defence in this XI. The Frenchman had among the best pass success rates in the division (90.6%) and ranked highly for clearances per game (5) to ensure Burnley were able to concede so few goals. Photo: Matt McNulty
