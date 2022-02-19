Wild celebrations erupted from a corner of the South Stand as referee Kevin Friend blew his final whistle in Falmer.

And the Clarets, with boss Sean Dyche in tow, wasted no time in joining them to mark a vital three points.

Both Wout Weghorst and Josh Brownhill scored their first Premier League goals for the Clarets to give the visitors the advantage at the interval.

Jay Rodriguez, Dwight McNeil and Nathan Collins of Burnley acknowledge the fans following their victory in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley at American Express Community Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Brighton, England.

Aaron Lennon rounded things off with a stunning strike late on to secure secure the club's first win on the road in nine months.

The victory — Burnley' s first in 12 games — lifted Sean Dyche's side off the foot of the table at the expense of Norwich City.