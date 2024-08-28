While the Clarets started brightly enough, Wolves soon took control and the eventual scoreline could easily have been more emphatic.
The visitors, meanwhile, lacked depth for a second game running and offered very little in the way of clear-cut changes.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Vaclav Hladky - 6/10
Still not sure why he went with his legs for Wolves’ opener, but made three or four important stops otherwise. Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10
Had his hands full with the tricky Chiquinho playing out of position at right back, but was pretty solid. One of three to go off at the interval. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC
3. Joe Worrall - 6/10
Beaten for pace for Wolves’ second but otherwise dominant and commanding at the heart of Burnley’s defence on debut. Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. Luke McNally - 6/10
Fairly solid, making some important blocks playing back at centre-back after his bizarre stint up front at Sunderland. Photo: Alex Burstow
