Burnley player ratings vs Wolves as 5 and 6/10s dished out for Carabao Cup defeat - gallery

Published 28th Aug 2024, 21:30 BST
Burnley bowed out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage with a relatively one-sided defeat to Wolves.

A goal in either half from Goncalo Guedes saw the Premier League outfit ease past Scott Parker’s makeshift side.

While the Clarets started brightly enough, Wolves soon took control and the eventual scoreline could easily have been more emphatic.

The visitors, meanwhile, lacked depth for a second game running and offered very little in the way of clear-cut changes.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Still not sure why he went with his legs for Wolves’ opener, but made three or four important stops otherwise.

1. Vaclav Hladky - 6/10

Still not sure why he went with his legs for Wolves' opener, but made three or four important stops otherwise.

Had his hands full with the tricky Chiquinho playing out of position at right back, but was pretty solid. One of three to go off at the interval.

2. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10

Had his hands full with the tricky Chiquinho playing out of position at right back, but was pretty solid. One of three to go off at the interval.

Beaten for pace for Wolves’ second but otherwise dominant and commanding at the heart of Burnley’s defence on debut.

3. Joe Worrall - 6/10

Beaten for pace for Wolves' second but otherwise dominant and commanding at the heart of Burnley's defence on debut.

Fairly solid, making some important blocks playing back at centre-back after his bizarre stint up front at Sunderland.

4. Luke McNally - 6/10

Fairly solid, making some important blocks playing back at centre-back after his bizarre stint up front at Sunderland.

