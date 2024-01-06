News you can trust since 1877
It was a familiar story for Burnley last night as they bowed out of the FA Cup despite producing an encouraging display against Tottenham.
Pedro Porro’s stunning long-range effort proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Spurs ran out 1-0 winners in this third round tie.

But once again the Clarets performed well, pushing Spurs all the way and arguably creating the better chances on the night – but once again they were let down in both boxes.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

A bit of a mixed bag. Distribution was a little erratic but he commanded his box well and almost claimed a dramatic late assist.

1. Arijanet Muric - 6/10

Given a tough night defensively by Brennan Johnson but stuck to his task well and used his pace to good effect.

2. Vitinho - 6/10

Excellent once again after being caught dawdling on the ball early on. He’s nailed down the art of last-ditch defending.

3. Dara O'Shea - 8/10

His best display for the club so far. Produced some key covering challenges and always in the right place at the right time. Almost levelled at the death.

4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Hannes Delcroix - 8/10

