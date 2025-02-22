Goals from Marcus Edwards, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson scored an emphatic 4-0 win for Scott Parker’s side.

The scoreline doesn’t entirely tell the full story though, as the Clarets were second best for the first 45 minutes and could easy have found themselves a goal or two down at the break.

But yet again they kept another clean sheet – their 12th consecutive shutout – all the while finding their shooting boots in front of goal to record a vital three points in the hunt for promotion.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

1 . Delight Burnley kept up the pressure on the Championship's top two with a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . James Trafford - 7/10 Produced a couple of smart saves in the second-half at important times as he kept a 12th straight clean sheet. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales

3 . Connor Roberts - 8/10 Took the safe option too often in the first-half, but in the second-half he was a revelation, making a superb last-ditch block and getting on the scoresheet himself. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales