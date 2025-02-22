Burnley player ratings vs Sheffield Wednesday as two 9/10s and one 5/10 handed out - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley reduced the gap to the Championship’s top two to two points with a much-needed victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Goals from Marcus Edwards, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson scored an emphatic 4-0 win for Scott Parker’s side.

The scoreline doesn’t entirely tell the full story though, as the Clarets were second best for the first 45 minutes and could easy have found themselves a goal or two down at the break.

But yet again they kept another clean sheet – their 12th consecutive shutout – all the while finding their shooting boots in front of goal to record a vital three points in the hunt for promotion.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Burnley kept up the pressure on the Championship's top two with a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Delight

Burnley kept up the pressure on the Championship's top two with a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Produced a couple of smart saves in the second-half at important times as he kept a 12th straight clean sheet.

2. James Trafford - 7/10

Produced a couple of smart saves in the second-half at important times as he kept a 12th straight clean sheet. Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Took the safe option too often in the first-half, but in the second-half he was a revelation, making a superb last-ditch block and getting on the scoresheet himself.

3. Connor Roberts - 8/10

Took the safe option too often in the first-half, but in the second-half he was a revelation, making a superb last-ditch block and getting on the scoresheet himself. Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
The defender has added yet another string to his bow with his ability to bring the ball out from the back and relive pressure.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

The defender has added yet another string to his bow with his ability to bring the ball out from the back and relive pressure. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield WednesdayScott ParkerJosh Brownhill
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice