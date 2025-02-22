The scoreline doesn’t entirely tell the full story though, as the Clarets were second best for the first 45 minutes and could easy have found themselves a goal or two down at the break.
But yet again they kept another clean sheet – their 12th consecutive shutout – all the while finding their shooting boots in front of goal to record a vital three points in the hunt for promotion.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Delight
Burnley kept up the pressure on the Championship's top two with a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. James Trafford - 7/10
Produced a couple of smart saves in the second-half at important times as he kept a 12th straight clean sheet. Photo: Molly Darlington
3. Connor Roberts - 8/10
Took the safe option too often in the first-half, but in the second-half he was a revelation, making a superb last-ditch block and getting on the scoresheet himself. Photo: Molly Darlington
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10
The defender has added yet another string to his bow with his ability to bring the ball out from the back and relive pressure. Photo: Alex Livesey
