Burnley player ratings vs Sheffield United as Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Nathan Tella blunt the Blades

4 . TAYLOR HARWOOD-BELLIS 7

The young Manchester City defender really should have scored when escaping his marker to meet a Johann Berg Gudmundsson corner, but failed to connect with the delivery. Still feeling his way back into things, which is frightening given just how dominant he was against two of the division's best finishers this season. His distribution from the back, as always, was a joy to behold and his delivery for the opening goal was a peach. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth