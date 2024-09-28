Burnley player ratings vs Oxford United as six 7/10s and two 5/10s dished out - gallery

Published 28th Sep 2024, 18:02 BST
Burnley were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Oxford United despite a dominant display at the Kassam Stadium.

The Clarets enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and created some gilt-edged chances, but their finishing in front of goal was found wanting as they failed to make it three wins on the spin.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Barely had a save to make and was a virtual spectator in the first-half. Most of his work came building play up from the back. His second clean sheet of the season.

James Trafford - 6/10

Barely had a save to make and was a virtual spectator in the first-half. Most of his work came building play up from the back. His second clean sheet of the season.

Back in at right-back after serving his suspension and kept Siriki Dembele, a tricky customer, pretty quiet.

Bashir Humphreys - 7/10

Back in at right-back after serving his suspension and kept Siriki Dembele, a tricky customer, pretty quiet.

Moved back inside to centre-back and looked rock solid. Produced a vital interception when Oxford almost got in and his crossfield balls worked well.

CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

Moved back inside to centre-back and looked rock solid. Produced a vital interception when Oxford almost got in and his crossfield balls worked well.

Whenever Oxford enjoyed a rare attack, Esteve was usually the man to make a block. So calm and collected.

Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Whenever Oxford enjoyed a rare attack, Esteve was usually the man to make a block. So calm and collected.

