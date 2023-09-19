Burnley registered their first point of the Premier League season last night with a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.
Vincent Kompany’s men were the better side at the City Ground and could have won it late on were it not for Lyle Foster's strike controversially being disallowed.
With that in mind, here's how Burnley’s players rated...
1. So close...
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Anass Zaroury of Burnley reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. James Trafford - 7/10
Booked early on for apparent time wasting. Made a couple of stops but could have nothing to stop Hudson-Odoi’s worldie. Photo: Marc Atkins
3. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Drifted into midfield and showed real bravery to take the ball under pressure to help build up attacks. Long throws caused issues. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Jordan Beyer - 8/10
Confident stepping out from the back and produced some important clearances before coming off with cramp. Photo: Shaun Botterill