Burnley player ratings vs Newcastle United as one 3/10 and three 4/10s dished out after dire defeat - gallery

Burnley’s survival chances lie in tatters following a dreadful home defeat to Newcastle United.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th May 2024, 17:25 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men threw in one of their worst performances of the season to lose 4-1 to the Magpies.

With Nottingham Forest beating Sheffield United, the Clarets now lie five points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Saved a penalty and the scoreline would have been a whole lot worse if it wasn’t for him. Let down by the players in front of him.

1. Arijanet Muric - 6/10

Started the game so well, full of energy and life. Denied a penalty too. But defensively poor and at fault for Newcastle’s third.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 5/10

Allowed Callum Wilson to drift off him too easily for Newcastle’s opening goal. Got Burnley’s goal back with a looping header.

3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10

Lost the physical battle to Callum Wilson, who outmuscled him far too easily before being taken off with a knock.

4. Maxime Esteve - 4/10

