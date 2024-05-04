Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Arijanet Muric - 6/10
Saved a penalty and the scoreline would have been a whole lot worse if it wasn’t for him. Let down by the players in front of him. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Lorenz Assignon - 5/10
Started the game so well, full of energy and life. Denied a penalty too. But defensively poor and at fault for Newcastle’s third. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
Allowed Callum Wilson to drift off him too easily for Newcastle’s opening goal. Got Burnley’s goal back with a looping header. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Maxime Esteve - 4/10
Lost the physical battle to Callum Wilson, who outmuscled him far too easily before being taken off with a knock. Photo: Jan Kruger
