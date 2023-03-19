Burnley players look dejected after conceding a fourth goal The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final - Manchester City v Burnley - Saturday 18th March 2023 - Etihad Stadium - Manchester

The Norway international scored twice inside three minutes in the first half after the Clarets had kept the home side out for half-an-hour.

The 22-year-old striker, who had netted five times against RB Leipzig in the Champions League just days earlier, then stole Vincent Kompany’s thunder on his return to the Etihad with his 42nd goal of the season just before the hour.

World Cup winner Julian Alvarez finished the tie with a brace, with the Argentinian’s finishes coming either side of substitute Cole Palmer’s first goal of the season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Ameen Al-Dakhil of Burnley battles for possession with Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Here are the player ratings.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 4.5

The ex-Leeds United stopper has had to pick the ball out of the net 11 times in two appearances at the Etihad. Saved well from both Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland early in the second half, but eventually beaten by City’s brilliance. His positioning and distribution perhaps wasn’t as polished as Arijanet Muric’s has been.

Connor Roberts 5.5

Defensively sound for the first half-an-hour, but it turned into a long afternoon for the Welshman. Overtaken by Phil Foden from Rodri’s slide rule pass for City’s second, caught out on the outside again by the England international for City’s third and unable to block Julian Alvarez’s first goal on the line.

Ameen Al-Dakhil 5.5

A rather abrupt eye-opener for the January signing. The young defender switched off after engaging with Erling Haaland just seconds before the opening goal, and unable to recover and get himself into a position to intercept Phil Foden’s cross for the second. Showed glimpses of his potential, particularly in the first half-an-hour, but Burnley’s defence was over-run after the break.

Jordan Beyer 6

Burnley’s ball-carrying defender looked the part when emerging from the back, and he battled well to keep the score goal-less for the first third, but the young German centre back was soon given a rude awakening. Was shrugged off by Erling Haaland as the Norwegian went close early in the second half and then shown a clean set of heels by Julian Alvarez, before the Argentinian World Cup winner left him on the seat of his pants to make it 6-0.

Ian Maatsen 5

Without doubt the most challenging outing of his career so far. The Chelsea left back will now appreciate the levels required to play among the elite in the Premier League. Conceded possession cheaply, couldn’t get close to Riyad Mahrez or Kyle Walker while two of City’s final three goals came down his side of the pitch.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson 5

Worked incredibly hard in the first third of the tie to protect Burnley’s back-line while offering himself as an outlet to retrieve the ball and switch play. However, as City got into their groove, he struggled to prevent the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez from getting on the ball and executing key passes. The Icelandic international was replaced by Jack Cork after the interval.

Josh Cullen 5

Composed in the first half, but exposed in the second half and unable to regain control as City turned the screw. Failed to get on the ball, or apply the necessary pressure off it, as the home side’s class started to shine through. Hard to discredit his credentials as a top flight footballer in this kind of setting, however.

Vitinho 4.5

Forced an early chance for the Clarets, which striker Lyle Foster squandered, but unfortunately looked out of his depth on this sort of stage. Didn’t get involved in the brief moments Burnley had the ball, overpowered in the ‘10’ role by Ruben Dias, Rodri and Rico Lewis, and couldn’t lay a glove on his competitors when they collected the ball in their own third. A steep learning curve for the Brazilian.

Nathan Tella 6

Drew a first half save from Stefan Ortega when firing across goal with his right foot and then had the ball taken off his toes by Ruben Dias as he readied himself to connect with Jordan Beyer’s through ball. Lively, the Clarets’ biggest threat going forward, but quietened after the break and was replaced by Michael Obafemi.

Anass Zaroury 4.5

This is probably the first real test of the Morocco international’s mental fortitude. It’s been a testing run for the exciting young forward, whose confidence seems to have taken a slight hit. Very little he tried on the ball came off, his output was largely wasteful, but he did come up against an incredibly accomplished and able full back in Kyle Walker. He’ll probably learn a lot from this tie.

Lyle Foster 5

Starved of service, often isolated in the final third, but put himself about, applied pressure on the ball, and connected play nicely on occasions. However, he had a golden opportunity to put Burnley ahead early on, when the goal was gaping as Steffan Ortega strayed, and the striker was replaced by Ashley Barnes at the interval.

Ashley Barnes 5

Brought on to replace Lyle Foster in the second half, but the game was gone after an hour and he failed to get involved as Burnley’s heads dipped. Won a number of aerial battles, tried to prevent City having time on the ball at the back, and turned Michael Obafemi’s assist wide of the near post.

Jack Cork 4.5

Somewhat of a thankless task for the skipper, who was introduced at 2-0. Brought on to help stem the tide, but City were imperious and the Clarets didn’t have an answer for their excellence on the ball. Tired quickly as the hosts moved the ball impeccably well, while picking off the Championship leaders at will.

Michael Obafemi 5