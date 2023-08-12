Burnley player ratings vs Manchester City as one man scores 8/10 but one 5/10
Burnley were put to the sword by Man City – and Erling Haaland in particular – in their first game back in the Premier League last night.
The Clarets generally performed well against the reigning champions and stood up to the task well, but they had no answer for Haaland’s ruthless finishing.
The Norwegian scored a first-half brace to give Vincent Kompany’s side a mountain to climb, before Rodri added a third in the second 45.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
