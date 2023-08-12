News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Manchester City as one man scores 8/10 but one 5/10

Burnley were put to the sword by Man City – and Erling Haaland in particular – in their first game back in the Premier League last night.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

The Clarets generally performed well against the reigning champions and stood up to the task well, but they had no answer for Haaland’s ruthless finishing.

The Norwegian scored a first-half brace to give Vincent Kompany’s side a mountain to climb, before Rodri added a third in the second 45.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Erling Haaland proved to be the difference despite Burnley's promising performance

1. Masterclass

Erling Haaland proved to be the difference despite Burnley's promising performance

Not much he could have done about the three goals. Comfortable with the ball at his feet though and showed bravery to come off his line.

2. James Trafford - 7/10

Not much he could have done about the three goals. Comfortable with the ball at his feet though and showed bravery to come off his line.

Didn’t give much away playing further forward as a wing-back, but kept fairly quiet in an offensive manner.

3. Connor Roberts - 6/10

Didn't give much away playing further forward as a wing-back, but kept fairly quiet in an offensive manner.

Defended solidly, making some important blocks. Looked to have suffered with cramp during the second-half.

4. Jordan Beyer - 7/10

Defended solidly, making some important blocks. Looked to have suffered with cramp during the second-half.

