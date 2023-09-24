News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Man Utd as ex-Aston Villa man stars on first league start - gallery

An improved display from Burnley wasn’t enough to stop Vincent Kompany’s side from suffering another home defeat.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Bruno Fernandes’ sublime strike handed Manchester United all three points as the Clarets lost at home for the fourth time in succession.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated during the 1-0 reversal at Turf Moor...

Nothing he could have done to stop Bruno’s goal. Otherwise had a relatively quiet night in terms of shot stopping.

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Nothing he could have done to stop Bruno’s goal. Otherwise had a relatively quiet night in terms of shot stopping. Photo: Matt McNulty

Got into a good area to produce the pinpoint cross for Zeki Amdouni’s early headed chance, which was well saved.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Got into a good area to produce the pinpoint cross for Zeki Amdouni’s early headed chance, which was well saved. Photo: Matt McNulty

Arguably his best display of the season so far. Often the catalyst to starting the attacks, bringing the ball out from deep.

3. Jordan Beyer - 8/10

Arguably his best display of the season so far. Often the catalyst to starting the attacks, bringing the ball out from deep. Photo: Matt McNulty

Produced a great interception to deny Hojlund at the back post at the start of the second half. Recycled the ball well and kept Rashford quiet.

4. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 8/10

Produced a great interception to deny Hojlund at the back post at the start of the second half. Recycled the ball well and kept Rashford quiet. Photo: Lewis Storey

Related topics:BurnleyBruno FernandesTurf MoorClarets