Burnley player ratings vs Man Utd as ex-Aston Villa man stars on first league start - gallery

An improved display from Burnley wasn’t enough to stop Vincent Kompany’s side from suffering another home defeat.
Bruno Fernandes’ sublime strike handed Manchester United all three points as the Clarets lost at home for the fourth time in succession.
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Nothing he could have done to stop Bruno’s goal. Otherwise had a relatively quiet night in terms of shot stopping. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Got into a good area to produce the pinpoint cross for Zeki Amdouni’s early headed chance, which was well saved. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Jordan Beyer - 8/10
Arguably his best display of the season so far. Often the catalyst to starting the attacks, bringing the ball out from deep. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 8/10
Produced a great interception to deny Hojlund at the back post at the start of the second half. Recycled the ball well and kept Rashford quiet. Photo: Lewis Storey