News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley player ratings vs Man City as 7/10 handed out to debutant - gallery

Burnley succumbed to a fairly routine defeat to Manchester City last night in their return from the international break.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

A Julian Alvarez brace and a Rodri strike saw Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions stroll to a comfortable 3-1 win.

The one-sided loss means the Clarets have now shipped 43 goals in their last 12 visits to the Etihad.

They did at least end their goal drought, having scored in the blue side of Manchester for the first time in nine attempts thanks to Ameen Al-Dakhil’s late consolation.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

No chance with any of the goals on his return to Man City. Made one or two other fairly routine stops.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

No chance with any of the goals on his return to Man City. Made one or two other fairly routine stops. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Struggled in the first half. Too often out of position and standing off Jeremy Doku. Improved in the second period though.

2. Vitinho - 5/10

Struggled in the first half. Too often out of position and standing off Jeremy Doku. Improved in the second period though. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Beaten for pace by Matheus Nunes for City’s opener, but otherwise defended pretty solidly and produced some important clearances.

3. Dara O'Shea - 6/10

Beaten for pace by Matheus Nunes for City’s opener, but otherwise defended pretty solidly and produced some important clearances. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Allowed Julian Alvarez to drift off him for City’s opener and booked for a foul on Kevin De Bruyne, but otherwise defended fairly resolutely.

4. Hjalmar Ekdal - 5/10

Allowed Julian Alvarez to drift off him for City’s opener and booked for a foul on Kevin De Bruyne, but otherwise defended fairly resolutely. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyMan CityPep GuardiolaManchester