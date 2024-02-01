The one-sided loss means the Clarets have now shipped 43 goals in their last 12 visits to the Etihad.
They did at least end their goal drought, having scored in the blue side of Manchester for the first time in nine attempts thanks to Ameen Al-Dakhil’s late consolation.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
No chance with any of the goals on his return to Man City. Made one or two other fairly routine stops. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Vitinho - 5/10
Struggled in the first half. Too often out of position and standing off Jeremy Doku. Improved in the second period though. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Dara O'Shea - 6/10
Beaten for pace by Matheus Nunes for City’s opener, but otherwise defended pretty solidly and produced some important clearances. Photo: Naomi Baker
4. Hjalmar Ekdal - 5/10
Allowed Julian Alvarez to drift off him for City’s opener and booked for a foul on Kevin De Bruyne, but otherwise defended fairly resolutely. Photo: David Rogers