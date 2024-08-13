Burnley player ratings vs Luton Town as three 9/10s handed out for emphatic season opener - gallery

Burnley’s 2024/25 Championship season kicked off in memorable style thanks to an emphatic win away to Luton Town.

Goals from Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert, Dara O’Shea and Vitinho handed Scott Parker a dream 4-1 win in his first game as Clarets boss.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Other than one moment at the start of the second-half, stood up well to Luton’s balls into the box, confidently punching clear. Bizarrely booed by the Luton fans for THAT goal last season.

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Other than one moment at the start of the second-half, stood up well to Luton's balls into the box, confidently punching clear. Bizarrely booed by the Luton fans for THAT goal last season.

A promising return to the Burnley fold. Provided the clever ball for Odobert’s goal and made some big blocks, but perhaps caught out for Luton’s goal.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

A promising return to the Burnley fold. Provided the clever ball for Odobert's goal and made some big blocks, but perhaps caught out for Luton's goal.

Up against the tricky Carlton Morris but dealt with him superbly. Put the game to bed with Burnley’s third with a lovely glancing header.

3. Dara O'Shea - 9/10

Up against the tricky Carlton Morris but dealt with him superbly. Put the game to bed with Burnley's third with a lovely glancing header.

Defended smartly and dealt with Luton’s aerial threats well. Composed throughout on a promising first ever Championship appearance.

4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10

Defended smartly and dealt with Luton's aerial threats well. Composed throughout on a promising first ever Championship appearance.

