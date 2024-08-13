Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Other than one moment at the start of the second-half, stood up well to Luton’s balls into the box, confidently punching clear. Bizarrely booed by the Luton fans for THAT goal last season. Photo: David Rogers
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
A promising return to the Burnley fold. Provided the clever ball for Odobert’s goal and made some big blocks, but perhaps caught out for Luton’s goal. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Dara O'Shea - 9/10
Up against the tricky Carlton Morris but dealt with him superbly. Put the game to bed with Burnley’s third with a lovely glancing header. Photo: David Rogers
4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10
Defended smartly and dealt with Luton’s aerial threats well. Composed throughout on a promising first ever Championship appearance. Photo: David Rogers
