Jacob Bruun Larsen produced a Manuel Benson-esque finish to deliver Burnley’s first league win of the season during a 2-1 victory against Luton Town last night.
The winger came off the bench to fire the Clarets back into the lead after they had been pegged back just 65 seconds previously.
Lyle Foster also capped off his return to the side with a goal as Vincent Kompany’s men held on for what felt like a hugely significant victory.
Here’s how the players performed...
1. James Trafford - 7/10
On the receiving end of a barrage of crosses into his box but stood up to it well. Kicked long a bit more often than usual. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
A solid display and defended resolutely, but gave the ball away a little too often. Showed his emotion for Bruun Larsen’s winner. Photo: Warren Little
3. Jordan Beyer - 8/10
Had his hands full with Carlton Morris but really stood up to the challenge. Came inches away from connecting with a cross at the other end. Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 7/10
Composed and stood up to the pressure well, but allowed Adebayo to turn him in the box for Luton’s leveller. Photo: Lewis Storey