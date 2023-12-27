News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley player ratings vs Liverpool as 6, 7 & 8/10s handed out after narrow Boxing Day defeat - gallery

Burnley pushed Liverpool all the way in their Boxing Day encounter at Turf Moor before falling to a cruel 2-0 defeat.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 08:49 GMT

It looked like it could be a long evening for the Clarets when Darwin Nunez gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes with a clinical finish.

The rest of the first-half was a tough watch from a Burnley point of view, with the visitors creating chance after chance – some through their own guile, at other times as a result of hasty and nervy defending. But James Trafford came to their aid with a string of fine saves to keep them in the game.

Trailing by just one, the Clarets always stood a chance of nicking a point and they arguably should have got one, but were left to rue poor misses by substitutes Johann Gudmundsson and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Liverpool inevitably put the game to bed in the final minute of normal time through Diogo Jota to condemn Burnley to another home defeat, their 10th in 11 games.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Busiest player on the pitch in the first-half, making eight saves in total. But given no chance with Nunez goal.

1. MAN OF THE MATCH: James Trafford - 8/10

Busiest player on the pitch in the first-half, making eight saves in total. But given no chance with Nunez goal. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Produced some poor clearances in the first-half, which put his team under pressure. But tightened things up in the second period.

2. Vitinho - 6/10

Produced some poor clearances in the first-half, which put his team under pressure. But tightened things up in the second period. Photo: Andrew Powell

Photo Sales
Defended resolutely. While Darwin Nunez was the matchwinner O’Shea marshalled him well and otherwise gave him nothing.

3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Defended resolutely. While Darwin Nunez was the matchwinner O’Shea marshalled him well and otherwise gave him nothing. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Played himself into trouble with a dreadful pass out from the back. At the other end almost forced the ball home from close range.

4. Jordan Beyer - 6/10

Played himself into trouble with a dreadful pass out from the back. At the other end almost forced the ball home from close range. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyLiverpoolTurf Moor