Burnley pushed Liverpool all the way in their Boxing Day encounter at Turf Moor before falling to a cruel 2-0 defeat.

It looked like it could be a long evening for the Clarets when Darwin Nunez gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes with a clinical finish.

The rest of the first-half was a tough watch from a Burnley point of view, with the visitors creating chance after chance – some through their own guile, at other times as a result of hasty and nervy defending. But James Trafford came to their aid with a string of fine saves to keep them in the game.

Trailing by just one, the Clarets always stood a chance of nicking a point and they arguably should have got one, but were left to rue poor misses by substitutes Johann Gudmundsson and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

MAN OF THE MATCH: James Trafford - 8/10 Busiest player on the pitch in the first-half, making eight saves in total. But given no chance with Nunez goal.

Vitinho - 6/10 Produced some poor clearances in the first-half, which put his team under pressure. But tightened things up in the second period.

Dara O'Shea - 7/10 Defended resolutely. While Darwin Nunez was the matchwinner O'Shea marshalled him well and otherwise gave him nothing.