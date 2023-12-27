Burnley player ratings vs Liverpool as 6, 7 & 8/10s handed out after narrow Boxing Day defeat - gallery
It looked like it could be a long evening for the Clarets when Darwin Nunez gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes with a clinical finish.
The rest of the first-half was a tough watch from a Burnley point of view, with the visitors creating chance after chance – some through their own guile, at other times as a result of hasty and nervy defending. But James Trafford came to their aid with a string of fine saves to keep them in the game.
Trailing by just one, the Clarets always stood a chance of nicking a point and they arguably should have got one, but were left to rue poor misses by substitutes Johann Gudmundsson and Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Liverpool inevitably put the game to bed in the final minute of normal time through Diogo Jota to condemn Burnley to another home defeat, their 10th in 11 games.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated: