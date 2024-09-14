Burnley player ratings vs Leeds United as one man catches the eye with 8/10 performance - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 14th Sep 2024, 15:06 BST
Burnley produced a resilient rearguard display to claim a big three points against promotion rivals Leeds United.

Luca Koleosho’s superb solo run and finish helped Scott Parker’s men claim a 1-0 win in front of a hostile atmosphere at Elland Road.

Leeds dominated possession but they found James Trafford in inspired form in between the sticks, while the Clarets kept them at bay with a resilient second-half display.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Superb display. Made three big stops to keep an impressive clean sheet, but also showed strength to claim dangerous crosses into the box.

1. MAN OF THE MATCH: James Trafford - 8/10

Superb display. Made three big stops to keep an impressive clean sheet, but also showed strength to claim dangerous crosses into the box.

Looked a little uncomfortable out of position at right-back but did little wrong. Sent off late on after picking up a second yellow.

2. Bashir Humphreys - 6/10

Looked a little uncomfortable out of position at right-back but did little wrong. Sent off late on after picking up a second yellow.

Defended resolutely to keep Leeds out. Headed wide early on when unmarked from a corner and harshly booked.

3. Joe Worrall - 7/10

Defended resolutely to keep Leeds out. Headed wide early on when unmarked from a corner and harshly booked.

Caught dawdling on the ball inside 50 seconds in a huge let off, but soon recovered to keep the hosts at bay.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Caught dawdling on the ball inside 50 seconds in a huge let off, but soon recovered to keep the hosts at bay.

