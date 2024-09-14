Leeds dominated possession but they found James Trafford in inspired form in between the sticks, while the Clarets kept them at bay with a resilient second-half display.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. MAN OF THE MATCH: James Trafford - 8/10
Superb display. Made three big stops to keep an impressive clean sheet, but also showed strength to claim dangerous crosses into the box. Photo: George Wood
2. Bashir Humphreys - 6/10
Looked a little uncomfortable out of position at right-back but did little wrong. Sent off late on after picking up a second yellow. Photo: George Wood
3. Joe Worrall - 7/10
Defended resolutely to keep Leeds out. Headed wide early on when unmarked from a corner and harshly booked. Photo: George Wood
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
Caught dawdling on the ball inside 50 seconds in a huge let off, but soon recovered to keep the hosts at bay. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
