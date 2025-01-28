Burnley player ratings vs Leeds United as 'colossus' earns 8/10 but two 5/10s dished out - gallery

It’s fair to say defences came out on top as promotion rivals Burnley and Leeds United played out an instantly forgettable goalless draw last night.

Scott Parker’s men missed the chance to move into the top two as they appeared satisfied enough to settle for a point against the league leaders.

Neither side offered much in the way of an attacking threat, with the only shot on target coming via Leeds’ Dan James in the 89th minute.

Defensively the Clarets were imperious once again, keeping their 20th clean sheet of the season, but going forwards they lacked a spark.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Only had one shot to make, but it was an important one to deny Dan James in the 89th minute. Saw plenty of the ball at his feet.

1. James Trafford - 7

Only had one shot to make, but it was an important one to deny Dan James in the 89th minute. Saw plenty of the ball at his feet.

Defended resolutely and kept Manor Solomon very quiet. Didn't have much chance to get forward and attack though.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Defended resolutely and kept Manor Solomon very quiet. Didn't have much chance to get forward and attack though.

Another solid defensive display, making a super intervention at the start of the second-half to deal with a teasing Joe Rodon cross.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7

Another solid defensive display, making a super intervention at the start of the second-half to deal with a teasing Joe Rodon cross.

An absolute colossus. Always in the right place at the right time to snuff out any danger. Distributed well too..

4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10

An absolute colossus. Always in the right place at the right time to snuff out any danger. Distributed well too..

