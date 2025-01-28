Scott Parker’s men missed the chance to move into the top two as they appeared satisfied enough to settle for a point against the league leaders.

Neither side offered much in the way of an attacking threat, with the only shot on target coming via Leeds’ Dan James in the 89th minute.

Defensively the Clarets were imperious once again, keeping their 20th clean sheet of the season, but going forwards they lacked a spark.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

1 . James Trafford - 7 Only had one shot to make, but it was an important one to deny Dan James in the 89th minute. Saw plenty of the ball at his feet. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Connor Roberts - 7/10 Defended resolutely and kept Manor Solomon very quiet. Didn’t have much chance to get forward and attack though. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . CJ Egan-Riley - 7 Another solid defensive display, making a super intervention at the start of the second-half to deal with a teasing Joe Rodon cross. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales