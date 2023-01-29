Burnley player ratings vs Ipswich Town as defender Ameen Al-Dakhil makes "promising" debut in FA Cup tie

The FA Cup tie at Portman Road saw two of the EFL’s most clinical sides battle it out — with the fourth round rivals scoring 127 goals between them across the board — but neither could find the all-important breakthrough on this occasion.

With the Tractor Boys becoming only the third team this season to keep the Clarets out, alongside Watford and Manchester United, they’ll now make the trip to Turf Moor for the replay on the week commencing February 6.

Here are our player ratings from Portman Road.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley heads towards goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Ipswich Town and Burnley at Portman Road on January 28, 2023 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 6.5

One or two ‘heart in mouth’ moments when playing the ball out to his team-mates, but was quick off his line to deny George Hirst, reacted well when turning Kayden Jackson’s cross over his crossbar and deserved his clean sheet.

Vitinho 6

The Brazilian made his first start since victory over QPR at Loftus Road and didn’t fare too badly. The right back was challenged defensively as Marcus Harness and Greg Leigh saw plenty of the ball down that side of the pitch, and he was forced to concede a number of corners when recovering, but he helped the visitors progress through the thirds with purposeful, driving runs.

Jordan Beyer 6.5

Wasn’t at the races early on, as striker George Hirst threatened in behind, and he collected a yellow card when Sone Aluko slipped away from him. However, the Borussia Monchengladbach defender reverted to type in the second half as the hosts were shut out.

Ameen Al-Dakhil 7.5

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was highly encouraged by the defender’s “promising” debut at Portman Road. Unflustered in the heat of battle, stood up to the challenge, physically robust, has a sharp turn of pace and arguably Burnley’s crispest player when offloading the ball. A good start for the 20-year-old.

Charlie Taylor 6

Beaten by the pace of Kayden Jackson when caught on his heels more times than he would have liked, and was caught on the ball when ponderous in possession, but made a determined block to deny the ex-Accrington Stanley winger late on and played a more supportive role going forward in the second half.

Jack Cork 6

Didn’t seem himself without his partner in crime, Josh Cullen, in the middle of the park. Clocked up his usual mileage, always looked to provide an option for his team-mates off the ball, but lacked his usual control and composure when jostling for possession, losing out to Sam Morsy and Lee Evans, despite getting his body in positions to take the upper hand. Picked up another unnecessary yellow card.

Samuel Bastien 5.5

His need to get more time under his belt was advertised by his first half display. The midfielder seemed to struggle to keep up with the pace of the game, often caught out in turnovers, and the tie slowly passed him by. Tidy enough on the ball, picks up good positions to get hold of it, and rarely wastes a pass, though sometimes too slow to release, allowing the opposition to close spaces and congest passing lanes. Replaced by Josh Cullen on the hour.

Nathan Tella 6

The Southampton ace cut a frustrated figure against the Tractor Boys. Unsteady on his feet, largely down to the condition of the pitch, and wasn’t able to get a run at his full back. Greg Leigh did his job well, preventing Burnley’s joint-leading scorer from getting on the outside, and forcing him to go backwards to Vitinho. Tested Vaclav Hladky with a first time shot in the second half, but didn’t hit his usual levels.

Scott Twine 6

Will require some time to get up to speed after making his first start, but last weekend’s match-winner showed some encouraging signs. The 23-year-old’s range of passing caught the eye, with his perfectly weighted and angled distribution hitting areas that allowed his team-mates to run into space. However, didn’t get into the game enough over the course and eventually replaced by Josh Brownhill.

Darko Churlinov 6.5

One of Burnley’s brightest sparks in the first half. Eased past Janoi Donacien a handful of times, leaving the full back for dust when advancing into the area, and one mazy run to the byline deserved to be finished off by Jay Rodriguez. Showed glimpses of his capability early in the second half, but was hooked on the hour and replaced by Anass Zaroury.

Jay Rodriguez 6

The Burnley striker is crying out for the goal that will give his confidence a shot in the arm. His approach play and link-up play can’t be faltered, as he offers an out-ball for his centre-backs to break the lines, but he’s now eight games without a goal. Should’ve hit the target when eliminating Janoi Donacien’s presence with a neat bit of skill, snatched at the chance when teed up by Darko Churlinov, and was unfortunate to see Vaclav Hladky recover to save his long range volley.

Josh Brownhill 6

Allowed the visitors to retain possession in the final third and drew the centre backs out when providing the link between midfield and attack, which opened up gaps in behind. A willing runner when chasing ‘lost causes’ into the channels, but set-pieces didn’t put goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky under enough pressure.

Josh Cullen 6.5

The Republic of Ireland’s player of the year illustrated his class, and showcased how influential he is to the team, when replacing Samuel Bastien for the final half-hour of the tie. A hugely intelligent player who makes the game look effortless. Added a solidity to the midfield alongside Jack Cork, took command when demanding the ball, knitted neat little passages of play together, and moved the ball quickly and effectively.

