This time it was Hull City who went away with a point after the Clarets went behind for the third time in succession.

Ozan Tufan gave the visitors the lead against the run of play with the Tigers’ first attempt on goal in the 25th minute.

The hosts levelled through Jay Rodriguez nine minutes later as the striker turned home Ian Maatsen’s assist from close range.

Vincent Kompany’s side once again dominated proceedings, finishing with 77% possession, but couldn’t find an all-important winning goal.

Here are Chris Boden’s player ratings.

Connor Roberts 6 Yet to find his best form so far this season, a couple of good touches in the attacking third, but reticent to cross the ball, and defensively hasn't looked watertight yet.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis 8.5 Another top display from a hugely talented young man. Constantly on the ball, using it well, while nothing got past him in the challenge.

Charlie Taylor 6 Needs to add some zip to his passing, though he did put over a superb ball late on as an overlapping centre back. Still learning in the role, he looked an auxiliary central defender at times.

Ian Maatsen 8 Burnley's most dangerous outlet, Lewie Coyle didn't know whether to stick or twist up against him. His pace and energy is remarkable. Superb assist for Rodriguez's goal.