Burnley player ratings vs Hull City as Taylor Harwood-Bellis gives ‘young Gary Cahill’ vibes
Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw for the second game on the bounce at Turf Moor.
By Dan Black
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:51 am
This time it was Hull City who went away with a point after the Clarets went behind for the third time in succession.
Ozan Tufan gave the visitors the lead against the run of play with the Tigers’ first attempt on goal in the 25th minute.
The hosts levelled through Jay Rodriguez nine minutes later as the striker turned home Ian Maatsen’s assist from close range.
Vincent Kompany’s side once again dominated proceedings, finishing with 77% possession, but couldn’t find an all-important winning goal.
Here are Chris Boden’s player ratings.
