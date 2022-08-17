News you can trust since 1877
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley walks out prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Hull City at Turf Moor on August 16, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Burnley player ratings vs Hull City as Taylor Harwood-Bellis gives ‘young Gary Cahill’ vibes

Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw for the second game on the bounce at Turf Moor.

By Dan Black
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:51 am

This time it was Hull City who went away with a point after the Clarets went behind for the third time in succession.

Ozan Tufan gave the visitors the lead against the run of play with the Tigers’ first attempt on goal in the 25th minute.

The hosts levelled through Jay Rodriguez nine minutes later as the striker turned home Ian Maatsen’s assist from close range.

Vincent Kompany’s side once again dominated proceedings, finishing with 77% possession, but couldn’t find an all-important winning goal.

Here are Chris Boden’s player ratings.

1. Connor Roberts 6

Yet to find his best form so far this season, a couple of good touches in the attacking third, but reticent to cross the ball, and defensively hasn't looked watertight yet.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. Taylor Harwood-Bellis 8.5

Another top display from a hugely talented young man. Constantly on the ball, using it well, while nothing got past him in the challenge.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. Charlie Taylor 6

Needs to add some zip to his passing, though he did put over a superb ball late on as an overlapping centre back. Still learning in the role, he looked an auxiliary central defender at times.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

4. Ian Maatsen 8

Burnley's most dangerous outlet, Lewie Coyle didn't know whether to stick or twist up against him. His pace and energy is remarkable. Superb assist for Rodriguez's goal.

Photo: Ashley Allen

