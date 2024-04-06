Burnley player ratings vs Everton as three 5/10s dished out following damaging defeat - gallery

Burnley’s already slim survival hopes now appear to have all but vanished following a disheartening 1-0 defeat to Everton.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Apr 2024, 17:29 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men knew they realistically had to win this six-pointer at Goodison Park if they were to stand any chance of fulling off a survival miracle.

But Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s freak goal, a direct result of Arijanet Muric’s mistake, decided this game in favour of Sean Dyche’s side.

Matters then went from bad to worse in the second-half when Dara O’Shea was shown a straight red.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Ultimately it was his mistake that decided the game. Even away from his error, his passing out from the back wasn’t at his normally high standard.

1. Arijanet Muric - 5/10

Ultimately it was his mistake that decided the game. Even away from his error, his passing out from the back wasn't at his normally high standard.

Showed some glimpses of quality, but not enough. Created one big chance for Charlie Taylor with a lovely bit of skill down the right flank.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10

Showed some glimpses of quality, but not enough. Created one big chance for Charlie Taylor with a lovely bit of skill down the right flank.

Inexplicably sent off for a blatant foul on Dwight McNeil after his poor touch allowed the winger to pounce. As if Burnley didn’t already have it all to do…

3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10

Inexplicably sent off for a blatant foul on Dwight McNeil after his poor touch allowed the winger to pounce. As if Burnley didn't already have it all to do…

Usually in the right place at the right time to make some important interceptions, but had his hands full with Calvert-Lewin.

4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10

Usually in the right place at the right time to make some important interceptions, but had his hands full with Calvert-Lewin.

