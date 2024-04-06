Vincent Kompany’s men knew they realistically had to win this six-pointer at Goodison Park if they were to stand any chance of fulling off a survival miracle.
Matters then went from bad to worse in the second-half when Dara O’Shea was shown a straight red.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Arijanet Muric - 5/10
Ultimately it was his mistake that decided the game. Even away from his error, his passing out from the back wasn’t at his normally high standard. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10
Showed some glimpses of quality, but not enough. Created one big chance for Charlie Taylor with a lovely bit of skill down the right flank. Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
Inexplicably sent off for a blatant foul on Dwight McNeil after his poor touch allowed the winger to pounce. As if Burnley didn’t already have it all to do… Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10
Usually in the right place at the right time to make some important interceptions, but had his hands full with Calvert-Lewin. Photo: Alex Davidson
