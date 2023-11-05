News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Crystal Palace as one 5/10 given and one 8/10 - gallery

An improved performance from Burnley still proved not to be enough on Saturday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Jordan Beyer’s first-half mistake on his return from injury proved costly as Jeffrey Schlupp handed Roy Hodgson’s side the lead, before Tyrick Mitchell’s late second.

The Clarets were in control of proceedings in the most part, producing 17 shots on goal, but were unable to convert that pressure into goals.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Nothing he could have done about either goal. Didn’t have a lot to do, but was crumpled by a crunching challenge.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Nothing he could have done about either goal. Didn’t have a lot to do, but was crumpled by a crunching challenge. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Desperately tried to scramble back to deny Schlupp for Palace’s opener, but it was all in vain. Contributed well in attack.

2. Vitinho - 7/10

Desperately tried to scramble back to deny Schlupp for Palace’s opener, but it was all in vain. Contributed well in attack. Photo: Nathan Stirk

It was his error on his return from injury that led to Palace’s goal, outmuscled by Jordan Ayew before slipping.

3. Jordan Beyer - 5/10

It was his error on his return from injury that led to Palace’s goal, outmuscled by Jordan Ayew before slipping. Photo: George Wood

Clearance for Palace’s second wasn’t the best but he defended well in the main and helped set up attacks from deep.

4. Dara O'Shea - 6/10

Clearance for Palace’s second wasn’t the best but he defended well in the main and helped set up attacks from deep. Photo: Nathan Stirk

