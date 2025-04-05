With Leeds United being held by Luton, the Clarets temporarily move top of the table ahead of Sheffield United’s 3pm kick-off.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Big win
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Players of Burnley celebrate 2-1 victory with Scott Parker following the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Photo: Matthew Lewis
2. James Trafford - 7/10
Unfortunate to concede after making such an impressive save and stood up to Coventry’s crosses and long throws all afternoon. Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Given a tough afternoon by the physical presence of Ephron Mason-Clark but stood up to the challenge. Booked late on for some dark arts. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
A little unsettled at times, but produced some important clearances. Volleyed over from Edwards’ clever free-kick. Photo: Alex Livesey
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.