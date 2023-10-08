News you can trust since 1877
Burnley’s home woes continued on Saturday as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea at Turf Moor.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Despite taking the lead, Vincent Kompany’s men ended up being comprehensively beaten as they lost on home turf for the fifth time in as many games.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated...

Not directly at fault for any of the goals, but it’s another home game where he’s had to pick the ball out of the net far too many times.

1. James Trafford - 5/10

Not directly at fault for any of the goals, but it's another home game where he's had to pick the ball out of the net far too many times.

Started well and was involved in Odobert’s goal, but struggled to cope with Raheem Sterling and was the guilty party for the penalty.

2. Vitinho - 4/10

Started well and was involved in Odobert's goal, but struggled to cope with Raheem Sterling and was the guilty party for the penalty.

In the wrong place at the wrong time for the own goal, which he didn’t know much about. Brought off at half-time.

3. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 6/10

In the wrong place at the wrong time for the own goal, which he didn't know much about. Brought off at half-time.

Mirrored the team in that he was okay during the first-half and looked comfortable in possession, but crumbled in the second.

4. Hannes Delcroix - 5/10

Mirrored the team in that he was okay during the first-half and looked comfortable in possession, but crumbled in the second.

