Burnley’s home woes continued on Saturday as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea at Turf Moor.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated...
1. James Trafford - 5/10
Not directly at fault for any of the goals, but it’s another home game where he’s had to pick the ball out of the net far too many times. Photo: George Wood
2. Vitinho - 4/10
Started well and was involved in Odobert’s goal, but struggled to cope with Raheem Sterling and was the guilty party for the penalty. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 6/10
In the wrong place at the wrong time for the own goal, which he didn’t know much about. Brought off at half-time. Photo: George Wood
4. Hannes Delcroix - 5/10
Mirrored the team in that he was okay during the first-half and looked comfortable in possession, but crumbled in the second. Photo: Lewis Storey