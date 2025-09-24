Burnley player ratings vs Cardiff City as three 4s dished out after cup humbling

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley crashed out of the Carabao Cup last night following a humbling defeat to League One side Cardiff City.

Scott Parker’s side paid the price for a wretched first-half, where they could have no complaints with being 2-0 down at the interval.

While the Clarets improved marginally in the second period, halving the deficit through Zian Flemming, they still don’t do enough to take the game to penalties.

The most disappointing thing from Parker’s point of view will be how his fringe players failed to take their chance, having made all 11 changes to his side for the second round running.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

No real chance with either goal, in fact he was let down by the men in front of him for both. Distributed well and quick off his line.

1. Max Weiss - 6

1. Max Weiss - 6

Allowed his man to drift off him for Cardiff's first goal, which set the tone. Guilty of some careless passes in the build up.

2. Oliver Sonne - 4/10

2. Oliver Sonne - 4/10

Guilty of a couple of shaky moments early on, none more so than when he allowed a Cardiff player to run through on goal after his boot came off.

3. Axel Tuanzebe - 5/10

3. Axel Tuanzebe - 5/10

Similar to Tuanzebe, looked a little off the pace early on but did settle on. Passing wasn't the most convincing though.

4. Joe Worrall - 5/10

4. Joe Worrall - 5/10

