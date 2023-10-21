Brentford piled on further misery on Burnley with a one-sided 3-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium this afternoon.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated...
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Kept Burnley in it at times with a string of fine saves. Almost embarrassed when caught taking too long on the ball though. Photo: Luke Walker
2. Connor Roberts - 4/10
His needless dismissal summed up Burnley’s miserable day having been shown two yellows. Capped off a poor display. Photo: Marc Atkins
3. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 5/10
Caught on the ball for Brentford’s goal which put the game to bed as a contest. Was a fitness doubt heading into the game. Photo: Luke Walker
4. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
Cleared one off the line, which at least helped to keep the score down. But struggled to deal with Brentford’s dangerous frontline. Photo: Luke Walker