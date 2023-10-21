News you can trust since 1877
Brentford piled on further misery on Burnley with a one-sided 3-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium this afternoon.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:24 BST

The Clarets could have no complaints with the result as they slipped to their seventh defeat from their opening nine games.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated...

Kept Burnley in it at times with a string of fine saves. Almost embarrassed when caught taking too long on the ball though.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Kept Burnley in it at times with a string of fine saves. Almost embarrassed when caught taking too long on the ball though. Photo: Luke Walker

His needless dismissal summed up Burnley’s miserable day having been shown two yellows. Capped off a poor display.

2. Connor Roberts - 4/10

His needless dismissal summed up Burnley’s miserable day having been shown two yellows. Capped off a poor display. Photo: Marc Atkins

Caught on the ball for Brentford’s goal which put the game to bed as a contest. Was a fitness doubt heading into the game.

3. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 5/10

Caught on the ball for Brentford’s goal which put the game to bed as a contest. Was a fitness doubt heading into the game. Photo: Luke Walker

Cleared one off the line, which at least helped to keep the score down. But struggled to deal with Brentford’s dangerous frontline.

4. Dara O'Shea - 5/10

Cleared one off the line, which at least helped to keep the score down. But struggled to deal with Brentford’s dangerous frontline. Photo: Luke Walker

