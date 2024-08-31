Burnley player ratings vs Blackburn Rovers as 6 and 7/10s handed out after derby stalemate - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 31st Aug 2024, 17:17 BST
It was a frustrating afternoon for Burnley as they were held to a derby draw against 10-man Blackburn Rovers this lunchtime.

The Clarets had over half an hour with a man advantage against their fierce rivals yet were unable to take advantage.

Scott Parker’s side otherwise controlled the game, but lacked quality in the final third and struggled to forge clear-cut chances.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Got away with his error inside the first 15 seconds but made a big save to deny Tyrhys Dolan late into the game.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Got away with his error inside the first 15 seconds but made a big save to deny Tyrhys Dolan late into the game.

Solid throughout. Gave very little away defensively and allowed Luca Koleosho the freedom of the right flank to attack.

2. Connor Roberts - 6/10

Solid throughout. Gave very little away defensively and allowed Luca Koleosho the freedom of the right flank to attack.

A couple of shaky moments aside, enjoyed a strong first league start for the Clarets. Always a threat in both boxes.

3. Joe Worrall - 6/10

A couple of shaky moments aside, enjoyed a strong first league start for the Clarets. Always a threat in both boxes.

Typically calm and composed and defended really astutely. Had to come off with a knock late on though, so fingers crossed that's not too serious.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Typically calm and composed and defended really astutely. Had to come off with a knock late on though, so fingers crossed that's not too serious.

