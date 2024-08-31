Football Burnley player ratings vs Blackburn Rovers as 6 and 7/10s handed out after derby stalemate - gallery Published 31st Aug 2024, 17:17 BST
It was a frustrating afternoon for Burnley as they were held to a derby draw against 10-man Blackburn Rovers this lunchtime.
Scott Parker’s side otherwise controlled the game, but lacked quality in the final third and struggled to forge clear-cut chances.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Got away with his error inside the first 15 seconds but made a big save to deny Tyrhys Dolan late into the game. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard 2. Connor Roberts - 6/10
Solid throughout. Gave very little away defensively and allowed Luca Koleosho the freedom of the right flank to attack. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard 3. Joe Worrall - 6/10
A couple of shaky moments aside, enjoyed a strong first league start for the Clarets. Always a threat in both boxes. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard 4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
Typically calm and composed and defended really astutely. Had to come off with a knock late on though, so fingers crossed that’s not too serious. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
