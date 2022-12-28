Burnley restored their three-point advantage at the top of the Championship after beating Birmingham City 3-0 at Turf Moor.
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets hit the 50-point mark in the process after winning for the eighth time in their last nine league games, which opened up an 11-point gap to Blackburn Rovers in third.
Moroccan ace Anass Zaroury needed just 48 seconds to get back on the scoresheet for his club after representing his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The 22-year-old netted his fifth league goal — and seventh in all competitions — when beating John Ruddy from Connor Roberts’ cut back.
The Welshman then scored himself, making it 2-0 just seconds before the break, when swapping passes with Josh Brownhill, before finishing with his left foot after cushioning the ball with his right.
Nathan Tella, returning from a sickness bug, wrapped things up in the 93rd minute when slotting the ball past Ruddy from fellow substitute Charlie Taylor’s pass.
Here are the player ratings.
1. Arijanet Muric 6.5
Apart from one moment in the first half — when opting to punch a high ball instead of claiming under little pressure — the ex-City stopper looked far more convincing when commanding his box. Had very little to do in terms of shot-stopping, but his composure and distribution when playing the ball out from the back has come on leaps and bounds.
Photo: Eddie Keogh
2. Connor Roberts 8.5
A goal, assist and a clean sheet. Arguably the Welshman's best all-round display for the Clarets for some time. His link-up play with Manuel Benson was a highlight of the evening at Turf Moor, his movement off the ball pulled holes in Birmingham's defence, he was effective on both the outside and inside channels, and his two-touch finish was of the highest quality. Almost added a second goal late on.
Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis 7.5
A third clean sheet in four Championship games for the Manchester City starlet. Stood up well to the physicality of seasoned professional Troy Deeney, restricting the striker from holding the ball up, and made a vital block to deny the 34-year-old in the second half.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Jordan Beyer 7.5
Breaks the lines effortlessly with the ball at his feet, which opens up the space in front for the Clarets. Won his duels on land and sky, read the play exceptionally well, and his decision-making continues to be a stand-out characteristic of his game. Both he and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are giving very little away in front of goal.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth