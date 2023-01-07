The Clarets prevailed in a six-goal thriller at the Vitality Stadium, adding further misery to their opponents, who recently dropped into the Premier League’s bottom three.

Benson, signed from Royal Antwerp, proved he was destined for the top as early as the sixth minute when firing into the roof of the net from Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s threaded pass.

The visitors gifted the Cherries an equaliser just six minutes later when Josh Cullen’s loose pass put the ball on a plate for Ryan Christie, who couldn’t believe his luck when firing into an empty net.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Manuel Benson of Burnley FC celebrates after he scores his teams first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth v Burnley at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Moroccan international Zaroury restored the lead in the 39th minute when Josh Brownhill’s pass left him with a tap-in, and the 22-year-old opened up a two-goal cushion at the break with a sublime solo run and finish.

Dominic Solanke made it 3-2 just three minutes into the second half when heading home the rebound after Bailey Peacock-Farrell had denied the striker, but Benson showed his brilliance once again when firing Ashley Barnes’s pass beyond Mark Travers just before the hour.

Here are the ratings from the Vitality Stadium.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 6.5

Conceded twice, but didn’t have a great deal else to do. Unfortunate with Dominic Solanke’s second half finish having made himself big to deny the striker in the first instance. Handling was a plus point and distribution improved as the game wore on.

Connor Roberts 7.5

Continued his strong run of form following his return from the World Cup with Wales. Always looking to get Manuel Benson on the ball, having identified the threat he posed Jordan Zemura, and kept Jaidon Anthony quiet throughout.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis N/A

The Manchester City centre back was forced off injured with just 27 minutes on the clock. He was replaced by fellow summer signing Luke McNally.

Jordan Beyer 7.5

Whether it was Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing or Kieffer Moore, the on loan centre back found a way to negate their threat. Drawn out of position for Bournemouth’s second, but continuously put his head in where it hurts to quell the home side’s advances. Saw a second half piledriver repelled by Mark Travers.

Charlie Taylor 7

Recovered from a slightly shaky start on the left hand side, with a premature flag from the linesman sparing his blushes as his clearance ricocheted off Adam Smith and into the path of Dominic Solanke, but carried the ball well, moved it swiftly across the back, and defended resolutely in the moments that followed.

Josh Brownhill 6.5

Relatively anonymous in the first 35 minutes of the third round tie, but went on to make a significant contribution to his side’s success. Assisted Josh Cullen in getting the visitors on top of the midfield battle, and concluded the game with two assists, having unselfishly squared for Anass Zaroury as the Clarets went into a 2-1 lead.

Josh Cullen 6

The midfielder’s error lead to Ryan Christie’s equaliser, but more than atoned for his error for the shift that he put in at the Vitality Stadium. Tried to steady a very open cup tie by getting his foot on the ball and got in the faces of both Joe Rothwell and Lewis Cook.

Manuel Benson 8.5

The former Royal Antwerp winger perhaps gave us a glimpse of what’s to come. The 25-year-old showed that he could perform on the Premier League stage with a well-taken double. He demonstrated his class and composure when finishing past Mark Travers having collected passes from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes respectively.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson 8

A fine display from the Icelander in the number 10 role. Really looked at home in that position, illustrating the control, quality and awareness to pick up productive pockets of space to influence proceedings. His assist for Manuel Benson got the ball rolling for Burnley.

Anass Zaroury 9

A high percentage of questions in Vincent Kompany’s post-match press conference centred around Burnley’s Moroccan ace, and it’s no surprise what-so-ever. The 22-year-old’s performance was evidence of his upward trajectory and showed that he belongs at the highest level. Two fantastic finishes takes his tally to nine in all competitions for the Clarets.

Ashley Barnes 8

Led the line expertly against the Cherries, using his strength to fend off his marker when collecting the ball, which allowed the striker to link play effectively. His perfect pass set up Manuel Benson for the away side’s fourth goal and he had an input at the other end when clearing Ryan Christie’s header off the line.

Luke McNally 7

