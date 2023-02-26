Burnley player ratings gallery vs Huddersfield Town as Clarets sextet lead the way at Turf Moor

2 . Connor Roberts 8.5

Superb down Burnley's right hand side. The home side's dominance allowed the right back to get forward in support. His running off the ball allowed the Clarets to get in behind the full backs, and got tight to his team-mates to work the openings when out by the touchline. On the scoresheet, but the highlight of his afternoon was the pass into Nathan Tella as Michael Obafemi made it 4-0.

