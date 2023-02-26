Burnley player ratings gallery vs Huddersfield Town as Clarets sextet lead the way at Turf Moor

Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts, Josh Brownhill and Michael Obafemi scored in Burnley’s 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor.
The Clarets cruised into a three-goal lead at the break, fashioning 13 shots on goal, with seven on target, while owning 82 percent possession as they overwhelmed Neil Warnock’s Terriers.
It was the fourth time this season, in all competitions, that Vincent Kompany’s side had hit their opponents for three in the first half, and the 14th time this term the Championship leaders had netted three times or more in a game.
The result was Burnley’s 13th triumph from their last 14 games on home soil, it maintained their unbeaten home record, and stretched their unbeaten run in the second tier to 14 games.
They’re now 19 points clear of third place Middlesbrough with just 12 fixtures remaining this campaign.
1. Arijanet Muric 7
Could've been in the stands with the 20-plus thousand fans housed inside Turf Moor. The Kosovan was rarely tested at all as the Clarets commanded possession and territory, but he reacted well to flick Danny Ward's ferocious drive over the bar.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Connor Roberts 8.5
Superb down Burnley's right hand side. The home side's dominance allowed the right back to get forward in support. His running off the ball allowed the Clarets to get in behind the full backs, and got tight to his team-mates to work the openings when out by the touchline. On the scoresheet, but the highlight of his afternoon was the pass into Nathan Tella as Michael Obafemi made it 4-0.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Hjalmar Ekdal 8.5
Starting to look like a natural fit for Burnley at the heart of the defence. Seems far more assured bringing the ball out from the back, solid defensively, and played a beautifully incisive pass into Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the home side's second goal.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Jordan Beyer 8.5
Would be a real coup for Burnley if they can sign the German defender on a permanent deal. His ability to carry the ball out so effortlessly is integral to the Clarets' style of play, opening play up and allowing his side to create numerical advantages all over the pitch. A superb showing at centre back.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth