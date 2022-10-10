News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Burnley supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected]om - www.camerasport.com

Burnley photo gallery as supporters enjoy a 1-0 win at the CBS Arena

Nathan Tella’s fifth goal of the season sent thousands of fans home happy as Burnley beat bottom-of-the-table Coventry City.

By Dan Black
Monday, 10th October 2022, 6:30 am

The Southampton forward now shares the club’s ‘leading scorer’ tag alongside striker Jay Rodriguez after scoring the only goal of the game just six minutes before the break in the West Midlands.

The 23-year-old cushioned Josh Cullen’s searching pass over the top of the Sky Blues defence before applying a cool finish past Ben Wilson.

The Clarets held on — after Jonathan Panzo headed against the bar for the hosts — to move up to fourth in the Championship, just two points behind joint leaders Sheffield United and Norwich City.

Were you at the game? Have a scroll through our gallery to see if our pitch-side photographer captured you in the South Stand.

1. 1

Burnley supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

2. 2

Burnley supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

3. 3

Burnley supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

4. 4

Burnley supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
BurnleyCoventry CitySouthamptonWest MidlandsNorwich City
Next Page
Page 1 of 8