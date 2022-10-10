Burnley photo gallery as supporters enjoy a 1-0 win at the CBS Arena
Nathan Tella’s fifth goal of the season sent thousands of fans home happy as Burnley beat bottom-of-the-table Coventry City.
The Southampton forward now shares the club’s ‘leading scorer’ tag alongside striker Jay Rodriguez after scoring the only goal of the game just six minutes before the break in the West Midlands.
The 23-year-old cushioned Josh Cullen’s searching pass over the top of the Sky Blues defence before applying a cool finish past Ben Wilson.
The Clarets held on — after Jonathan Panzo headed against the bar for the hosts — to move up to fourth in the Championship, just two points behind joint leaders Sheffield United and Norwich City.
