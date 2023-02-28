Burnley pair are joined by Blackburn Rovers and Reading duo in Championship Team of the Week
Six of the Championship’s current top seven claimed maximum points in the latest round of fixtures.
League leaders Burnley thrashed Huddersfield Town 4-0, promotion hopefuls Sheffield United beat Watford 1-0 at Bramall Lane, Blackburn Rovers secured a 3-1 victory away at QPR, one goal was enough for Millwall away at Stoke City, which was also the case for Luton Town against Birmingham City at St Andrews, while Norwich City recorded a 2-0 triumph versus Cardiff City at Carrow Road.
Middlesbrough were the only side in the top six to suffer defeat as they lost out to West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, bringing an end to their five-game winning sequence, and the Hornets slipped out of the play-off places having been blunted by the Blades in South Yorkshire.
Meanwhile, there was no change at the bottom end of the table as Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and the Terriers left empty-handed from their trips to Deepdale, the Madejski Stadium and Turf Moor respectively.
Reading, who beat the Seasiders 3-1, and Bristol City, who narrowly saw off Hull City, were the only teams in the bottom 10 of the division to pick up three points.
Here is the second tier’s Team of the Week, according to WhoScored ratings, with the side operating in a 4-3-3 formation.