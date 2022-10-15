The four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City named a starting XI with an average age of 24.5 against Russell Martin's men, who had won four times on the bounce in the Championship.

A brace from hometown hero Jay Rodriguez added to goals from Vitinho and Anass Zaroury, with the Belgium Under 21 international opening his account for the club on his first start at Turf Moor.

It was an entertaining and highly encouraging display against The Swans — who had recently won away at West Brom and Watford — but the ex-Anderlecht manager doesn't feel as though the Clarets are anywhere near hitting their ceiling.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany shouts instructions to his team from the technical area The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Swansea City - Saturday 15th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I'm glad, but I'm not over the top," he said. "I think we played really well, maybe in the extreme way I am [happy], but you can be even more dominant. My key concern in every game is to be threatening.

"We were when we didn't have the ball, which is really important, I wouldn't want to defend without having the threat, and we were threatening when we had the ball especially as well. I'm happy about that. Our team is a work in progress; a lot of young players with a lot of room for improvement in them.

"I've been lucky in the start of my career as a manager, I've always worked with young teams so I know that it really happens if you stay consistent with them and you keep the standards high.

"Then, even when you have a bad period, which is normal, they come out the other end much stronger. We just have to see if we can accelerate that process."

Kompany, 36, says the collection of stylistic blueprints that he has collated in his first 14 games in charge will also stand his team in good stead moving forward.

It was the first time this season that Burnley had faced a possession-based opposition this term, and they can now fall back on that when they face another side of similar ilk.

After climbing to the top of the division, ahead of Norwich's game against Watford at Carrow Road, Kompany continued: "I think that is how you improve. I've mentioned it before; long balls, second balls, throw-ins, set-pieces, teams who are extremely fast on the counter with strikers who are really dangerous when they go on transition.

"We've played against those teams and then you've got teams like Swansea who are really possession-based and it's tough to impose your game on them because of how hard they make you work.

