BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Burnley interim coach Mike Jackson (c) Ben Mee (l) react on the touchline during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Burnley next manager odds: Former Turf Moor favourite races to the head of the betting to become Sean Dyche's successor

Burnley’s search for Sean Dyche’s successor remains ongoing in the background while interim boss Mike Jackson steers the ship towards Premier League safety.

By Dan Black
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:55 am

The Clarets’ Under 23s coach, with the assistance of captain Ben Mee, has made survival a real possibility after taking 10 points from his five games in temporary charge, which has lifted the club out of the bottom three.

Jackson will remain at the helm for Burnley’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when they take on Antonio Conte’s side this weekend, but a permanent replacement for the third longest-serving manager in the club’s history is still being sought.

Here are the leading candidates for the post, according to the bookmakers.

1. Daniel Farke

SkyBet: 28/1. Paddy Power: 40/1. BetVictor: 33/1.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales

2. Carlos Carvalhal

SkyBet: 28/1. Paddy Power: 14/1. BetVictor: 25/1.

Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA

Photo Sales

3. Slaven Bilic

SkyBet: 25/1. Paddy Power: 40/1. BetVictor: 25/1.

Photo: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS

Photo Sales

4. Sam Allardyce

SkyBet: 25/1. Paddy Power: 16/1. BetVictor: 25/1.

Photo: RUI VIEIRA

Photo Sales
Sean DycheTurf MoorBurnleyPremier LeagueAntonio Conte
Next Page
Page 1 of 4