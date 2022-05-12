Burnley next manager odds: Former Turf Moor favourite races to the head of the betting to become Sean Dyche's successor

The Clarets’ Under 23s coach, with the assistance of captain Ben Mee, has made survival a real possibility after taking 10 points from his five games in temporary charge, which has lifted the club out of the bottom three.

Jackson will remain at the helm for Burnley’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when they take on Antonio Conte’s side this weekend, but a permanent replacement for the third longest-serving manager in the club’s history is still being sought.

Here are the leading candidates for the post, according to the bookmakers.

1. Daniel Farke SkyBet: 28/1. Paddy Power: 40/1. BetVictor: 33/1.

2. Carlos Carvalhal SkyBet: 28/1. Paddy Power: 14/1. BetVictor: 25/1.

3. Slaven Bilic SkyBet: 25/1. Paddy Power: 40/1. BetVictor: 25/1.

4. Sam Allardyce SkyBet: 25/1. Paddy Power: 16/1. BetVictor: 25/1.