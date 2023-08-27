Burnley name starting XI for Aston Villa clash as Vincent Kompany hands out debut

Vincent Kompany has made two changes to his Burnley side for this afternoon’s clash against Aston Villa.

The Clarets return to action at Turf Moor (2pm kick-off) for the first time since their Premier League opener against Manchester City, which was 16 days ago.

Kompany’s men were initially scheduled to face Luton Town last weekend but that fixture had to be postponed owing to the £13m worth of ground improvements at the Hatters’ Kenilworth Road ground.

Hannes Delcroix, a recent addition from Belgian side Anderlecht, comes into the Burnley side for his debut.

Manuel Benson is also handed his first start of the season after starting on the bench during the 3-0 defeat to Man City.

Jordan Beyer, who is left out of the squad completely, and Vitinho are the two names to make way.

Aaron Ramsey, who recently made the move to Turf Moor from Villa, is named among the substitutes.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Anass Zaroury serves the first game of his three-match suspension following the red card he was shown in the Premier League opener against Manchester City.

Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) also miss out.

As for Villa, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez misses out with a knock he picked up during the midweek thrashing of Hibernian in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

Aaron Ramsey’s brother Jacob misses out with an ankle complaint, while Àlex Moreno (hamstring), Philippe Coutinho (hamstring), Leander Dendoncker (muscular), Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emiliano Buendía (knee) are also sidelined.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Cullen, Berge, Benson, Koleosho, Foster, Amdouni

Subs: Muric, Vitinho, Brownhill, Cork, Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Redmond, Rodriguez

Aston Villa: Olsen, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau, Digne, Cash, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Marschall, Zych, Tielemans, Traore, Chambers, Zaniolo, Duran, Bailey