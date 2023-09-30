News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Burnley name starting line-up for Newcastle United clash as one man misses out

Vincent Kompany has made just one change to his Burnley side for today’s return to league action against Newcastle United.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Vincent Kompany on the importance of staying calm as Burnley head to Newcastle U...

Having made all 11 changes against Salford City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Kompany largely reverts to the side that lost narrowly to Manchester United last week.

Johann Gudmundsson is the only player to miss out, dropping out of the squad altogether after picking up a knock during the 1-0 defeat to Erik ten Hag’s men.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sander Berge is the man to come back into the side having impressed against Salford in the cup.

The change is likely to see Aaron Ramsey move into a slightly wider role.

Manuel Benson misses out with an ankle injury he picked up in midweek, joining Hjalmar Ekdal, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi on the sidelines.

Lyle Foster serves the third and final game of his three-match ban for the straight red card he received for violent conduct against Nottingham Forest.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Sander Berge of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Sander Berge of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Sander Berge of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As for Newcastle, they're without top goalscorer Callum Wilson who misses out with a knock. Fellow striker Alexander Isak, who was a doubt, is fit enough to start.

Former Clarets Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier both start for Eddie Howe’s men.

TEAMS

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Longstaff, Guimares, Anderson, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Targett, Livramento, Hall, Dummett, Tonali, Joelinton, Ritchie, Murphy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Koleosho, Amdouni

Subs: Muric, O’Shea, Vitinho, Cork, Zaroury, Tresor, Odobert, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Related topics:BurnleyNewcastle UnitedSander BergeCallum Wilson