Burnley name starting line-up for Newcastle United clash as one man misses out
Having made all 11 changes against Salford City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Kompany largely reverts to the side that lost narrowly to Manchester United last week.
Johann Gudmundsson is the only player to miss out, dropping out of the squad altogether after picking up a knock during the 1-0 defeat to Erik ten Hag’s men.
Sander Berge is the man to come back into the side having impressed against Salford in the cup.
The change is likely to see Aaron Ramsey move into a slightly wider role.
Manuel Benson misses out with an ankle injury he picked up in midweek, joining Hjalmar Ekdal, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi on the sidelines.
Lyle Foster serves the third and final game of his three-match ban for the straight red card he received for violent conduct against Nottingham Forest.
As for Newcastle, they're without top goalscorer Callum Wilson who misses out with a knock. Fellow striker Alexander Isak, who was a doubt, is fit enough to start.
Former Clarets Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier both start for Eddie Howe’s men.
TEAMS
Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Longstaff, Guimares, Anderson, Almiron, Gordon, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Targett, Livramento, Hall, Dummett, Tonali, Joelinton, Ritchie, Murphy
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Koleosho, Amdouni
Subs: Muric, O’Shea, Vitinho, Cork, Zaroury, Tresor, Odobert, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez
Referee: Thomas Bramall