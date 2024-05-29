Burnley minority shareholder JJ Watt responds to Vincent Kompany's surprise move to Bayern Munich

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JJ Watt claims he’s more excited than he’s ever been as Burnley approach the next stage of their project.

The club’s minority shareholder took to social media this evening to respond to a fan who had asked for transparency following Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich.

Watt posted a two-minute video where he wished Kompany all the best for the future, while providing an update on Burnley’s next steps.

“I have been transparent about everything so far and I hope you understand why I haven’t been able to say anything about this until now and now it’s official,” he said.

“Obviously Vincent Kompany is off to become the manager of Bayern Munich and we’ve already begun the process of finding a new manager here at Burnley.

“We wish Vince nothing but the best. As I told him on the call, when Bayern Munich calls you answer that call 100 times out of 100 and I don’t blame him one bit for taking the call and I don’t blame him for taking the opportunity. I wish him nothing but the best.

“We thank him for an unbelievable Championship season, one of the best in history and hope he has much success moving forward.

“Obviously this past season didn’t go the way any of us would have hoped or expected it would, but that’s football.”

Watt, a legend of the NFL, went on to address Burnley’s search for a new manager, who will be tasked with returning the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

“I understand how our supporters are feeling now, you’re wondering what’s next? What does the future hold? We had a process, what does that process look like now?

“All I can say is that we’ve already begun working extremely hard to make sure we find the right person to take this project into its next phases.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean the biggest name, it doesn’t necessarily mean anything other than the fact we want to make sure we find the exact right fit for what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to build at Burnley.

“We’re going to make sure we ask all the right questions and do all the due diligence necessary to get that right person.

“This club has been around since 1882, long, long, long before any of us were here and it’s going to be around for many, many more years after we’ve all gone. It’s our job to do whatever we can to make sure we steward it into the next phase properly.

“This hat looks dirty as s**t because it’s basically been on my head every day since I put it on last March and it’s going to be on my head for many more days to come in the future.

“I look forward to those days. I’m just as excited, if not more excited now than I ever have been because right now we have an opportunity to decide who we’re going to be moving forward and that should excite everyone. Step one, get ourselves back up to the Premier League and it starts right now.